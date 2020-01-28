iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,519 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 4.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 534,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,260. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

