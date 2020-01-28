Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 928,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,207. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

