Ivy (IVY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Ivy has traded down 61% against the dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $755,304.00 and $14.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ivy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.05646224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ivy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ivy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.