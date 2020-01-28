J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. 28,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Knight Equity lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

