J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,591,000. Apple accounts for 3.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $323.33. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

