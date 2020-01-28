Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,950 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.