Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.