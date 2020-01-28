JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($32.27).

Shares of EPA DEC traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.96 ($29.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.57.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

