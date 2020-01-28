Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €280.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €282.15 ($328.08).

FRA:ADS traded up €1.95 ($2.27) on Tuesday, reaching €301.95 ($351.10). 824,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €296.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €280.14. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

