Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OUTKY. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

