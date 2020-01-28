Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for H.I.S. in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of H.I.S. stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

