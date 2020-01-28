Jenoptik (JEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Jenoptik was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:JEN traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.84 ($27.72). 149,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

