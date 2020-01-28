Jewel (JWL) Hits Market Cap of $21.49 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

