Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jiayin Group an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.