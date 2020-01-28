Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $13,303.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.