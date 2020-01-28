Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Jobchain has a market cap of $28,241.00 and $69.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.