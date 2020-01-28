John J. Mcphee Sells 491 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider John J. Mcphee sold 491 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $20,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Herman Miller stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 338.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

