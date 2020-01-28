John Laing Group (JLG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of John Laing Group (LON: JLG) recently:

1/23/2020 – John Laing Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – John Laing Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – John Laing Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – John Laing Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – John Laing Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – John Laing Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shares of LON JLG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.76). 281,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. John Laing Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 373.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

