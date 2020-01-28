Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

JLL stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.39. 5,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,133. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

