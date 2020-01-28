Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.00

News articles about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Jones Lang LaSalle’s score:

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 186,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.