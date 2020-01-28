JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 3.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 185,150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 547,478 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

