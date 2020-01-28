JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$37.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $37.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,403,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 120,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

