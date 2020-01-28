JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Insider Ashley Dunster Buys 4,000 Shares

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 765 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($40,252.57).

Shares of JRS opened at GBX 747 ($9.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.98. JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 804 ($10.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 703.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.91.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.