KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.25% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

