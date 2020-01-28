Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 197,507 Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Stitch Fix comprises about 4.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

SFIX traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

