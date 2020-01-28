Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.