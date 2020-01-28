Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,518 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Adobe makes up approximately 5.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

ADBE stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

