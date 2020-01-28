Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $5 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Deere & Company accounts for 4.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

DE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $162.97. The company had a trading volume of 501,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

