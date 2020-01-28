Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Zscaler makes up 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

