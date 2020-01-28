Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.