Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Clorox comprises approximately 4.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. 20,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,032. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

