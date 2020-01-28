Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. Trupanion comprises about 5.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 145.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. 5,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,217,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

