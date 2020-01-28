Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000. Air Lease comprises 7.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 71,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,428. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.