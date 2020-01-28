Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

EQR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. 231,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

