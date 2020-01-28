Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Intuit makes up 4.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.72. 18,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.69 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

