Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises about 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $744.65. 5,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,543. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $565.10 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $765.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,294 shares of company stock worth $1,647,992. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

