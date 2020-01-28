Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,110 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,110 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

