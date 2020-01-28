Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,647 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,000. Tesla comprises approximately 10.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $23,678,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.44. 6,198,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.84.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

