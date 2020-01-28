Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Zendesk makes up 0.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 15.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $48,915,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,440,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. 16,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,164 shares of company stock worth $6,913,637. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

