Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Dynatrace makes up about 0.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

