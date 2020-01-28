Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. EOG Resources makes up about 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 650,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

