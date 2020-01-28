Karani Asset Management LLC Takes $5.77 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 5.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,659. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.97 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

