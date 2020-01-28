Karani Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

