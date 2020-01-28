Karbo 24-Hour Volume Tops $421.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $433,932.00 and approximately $421.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00732241 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003976 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,199,067 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.