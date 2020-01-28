KARMA Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $32.15 and $51.55. During the last week, KARMA has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $113,265.00 and $94.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.