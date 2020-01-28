Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Acquires 6,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,834. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.