Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned 0.41% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

PCY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,724. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1196 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

