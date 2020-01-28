Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

