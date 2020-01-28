Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $205.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.