Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,281. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

